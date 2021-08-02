 Skip to main content
Greensboro bar property bought for $1.75 million
A downtown Greensboro property that contains a bar and arcade tenant has sold for $1.75 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 120 W. Lewis St. has Boxcar Bar + Arcade as its tenant. The property contains 14,500 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is listed as Boxcar GSO Holdings LLC of Raleigh with Jarrad Bement listed as the registered agent. Bement opened the retail establishment in 2017.

The seller is ZCD II LLC of Greensboro.

