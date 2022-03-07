Greensboro hotel property sold for $7.4 million

A Hyatt Place hotel property in Greensboro has been purchased for $7.4 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 1619 Stanley Road.
The buyer is Stanley GB Realty LLC of Cary, while the sellers are HP Greensboro LLC and SKN Hotels LLC of High Point.
336-727-7376
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today