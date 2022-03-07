 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro hotel property sold for $7.4 million
A Hyatt Place hotel property in Greensboro has been purchased for $7.4 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 1619 Stanley Road.

The buyer is Stanley GB Realty LLC of Cary, while the sellers are HP Greensboro LLC and SKN Hotels LLC of High Point.

