Greensboro industrial properties sell for $28.6 million

A Pennsylvania real-estate investment group has paid $28.6 million to purchase two industrial properties in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 14.4-acre tract at 600-640 Pegg Road was bought for $20.3 million. It contains a 187,890-square-foot warehouse.

The 3.33-acre tract at 305 Enterprise Drive was sold for $8.3 million. It is located in Crosscreek Corporate Center near Piedmont Triad International Airport. It contains 72,711-square-foot building with the Ferguson plumbing group as tenant.

The buyer of both properties in IPXII Greensboro Logistics Investors LP, an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. of Newton Square, Pa. The sellers are Pegg Road Owner LLC and 305 Friendship Owner LLC, both of Atlanta.

In February, a different Equus affiliate paid $3.37 million to purchase eight primarily vacant tracts along Guilford College Road in Greensboro that had been owned by Hedgecock Builders Supply Co. of Greensboro.

The largest tract is 21.63 acres at 216 Guilford College Road.

