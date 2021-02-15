Greensboro oil change location sold for $922,000

A Take 5 Oil Change location in Greensboro has been purchase for $922,000 by a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.76-acre property at 4650 W. Market St. was bought by Primax Properties LLC.
The seller was C4 CStore Residual Land LLC, also of Charlotte. The deal was completed Wednesday.
Richard Craver
