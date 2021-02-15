 Skip to main content
Greensboro oil change location sold for $922,000
A Take 5 Oil Change location in Greensboro has been purchase for $922,000 by a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.76-acre property at 4650 W. Market St. was bought by Primax Properties LLC.

The seller was C4 CStore Residual Land LLC, also of Charlotte. The deal was completed Wednesday.

