The latest in a series of commercial real estate purchases of Walgreens properties in the Triad involves a Greensboro location sold for $5.6 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The property is at 2600 Spring Garden Ct. The buyer is Levi Family Partnership of Encino, Calif. The seller is Waltrust Properties of Deerfield, Ill.
Since October 2021, a number of Walgreens properties ranging from High Point to Winston-Salem have been sold to a variety of different companies.
