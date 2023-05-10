Guerrilla RF Inc. reported Wednesday a larger year-over-year quarterly loss – at just more than $4 million - for the first quarter.

The loss was $1.87 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The Greensboro wireless semiconductor company had an earnings loss of 62 cents, compared with a loss of 34 cents a year ago.

The company had a 16.4% decline in revenue to $3.23 million. Operating expenses rose 33.1% to $5.49 million.

The company has 70 local employees and 75 overall.

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.