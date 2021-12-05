Guilford County educators group wants $4,000 per employee for bonuses

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Association of Educators announced Friday it is demanding the school district give every employee a bonus of $4,000.
“Bonuses for staff are an investment in our children because these bonuses will be an incentive for the workers of our district to remain in our district,” said Kenya Donaldson, the association’s president, in an interview.
Last month, Guilford County Association members helped convince the school board to direct the superintendent to come up with a bonus plan for a potential vote on Dec. 14.
Those bonuses would be separate and in addition to raises or bonuses that many employees are set to receive as a result of the recently passed state budget.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras has said that her plan will include all of the district’s roughly 10,000 employees — but she hasn’t said how much money she is planning to propose.
Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, said Friday the administration doesn’t plan to address the bonuses until the board meeting.
According to Donaldson, the association decided on $4,000 within the last few weeks after examining bonuses that neighboring school districts had offered and looking at the costs in comparison to how much money Guilford County Schools had received in federal pandemic relief dollars.
The main school districts surrounding Guilford County have all approved varying bonus plans in the last few months.
In late October, Randolph County Schools announced that it would give $5,000 bonuses to each full-time employee. New hires were eligible for $2,500 now and another $2,500 later if they continue to the end of the year. Part-timers would receive a percentage based on how many hours per week they worked.
Later that month, the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education approved its own bonus plan, with $3,000 for all full- and part-time employees and new employees that start by Jan. 3, plus smaller bonuses for substitutes. The board chose to use some federal relief funds to pay for the bonuses.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools went with a series of smaller bonuses: $1,000 paid out in October and then another $500 or $700, depending on the employee, to be given in December. Staff could get a second $500 or $700 in May.
Donaldson said some district employees have told her they’re leaving for surrounding districts that are providing bonuses.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted this summer to adopt a plan to spend the roughly $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief by 2025, as required. The plan included $32.8 million on incentives to help hire and keep teachers and staff. That was split between bonuses to bring lower-paid staff up to $15 an hour and money to encourage teachers to serve in high-needs subject areas and low-performing schools.
It’s unclear whether Contreras will propose pulling money for bonuses from the federal relief funds, as the Guilford County Association has suggested, or elsewhere in the budget.
