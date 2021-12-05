Guilford County educators group wants $4,000 per employee for bonuses

According to Donaldson, the association decided on $4,000 within the last few weeks after examining bonuses that neighboring school districts had offered and looking at the costs in comparison to how much money Guilford County Schools had received in federal pandemic relief dollars.

The main school districts surrounding Guilford County have all approved varying bonus plans in the last few months.

In late October, Randolph County Schools announced that it would give $5,000 bonuses to each full-time employee. New hires were eligible for $2,500 now and another $2,500 later if they continue to the end of the year. Part-timers would receive a percentage based on how many hours per week they worked.

Later that month, the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education approved its own bonus plan, with $3,000 for all full- and part-time employees and new employees that start by Jan. 3, plus smaller bonuses for substitutes. The board chose to use some federal relief funds to pay for the bonuses.