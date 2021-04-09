 Skip to main content
Guilford hotel group plans April 16 job fair
The Guilford County Hotel Association will hold a hospitality career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16.

This event will be held at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. It is open to those with and without hospitality industry experience. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2PKGRFQ.

Local hoteliers and affiliated business in the hospitality industry are seeking candidates for positions that include front desk, guest services, housekeeping, food and beverage, sales, and maintenance.

