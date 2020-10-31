Handful of races to set N. Carolina legislature rule, agenda

Five other closely contested Senate districts — three currently held by Republicans and two by Democrats — could determine who controls the General Assembly starting in January.

One is the 11-county northeastern 1st District, where Republican Sen. Bob Steinburg of Chowan County faces a challenge from Democrat Tess Judge of Dare County. Judge ran unsuccessfully for the House in 2016 and 2018, the first time as a replacement candidate for her husband after he died suddenly.

Judge hopes voters frustrated with state government will seek a new voice. She said Steinburg will remain in lockstep with GOP leaders if he returns to Raleigh. Health care, education and broadband access are central to her campaign.

"The people want to see change," Judge said. "The people want their voices heard and valued in northeastern North Carolina, and that's the candidate that I will be. I'm confident in my campaign."

Steinburg, who previously served in the House before joining the Senate, has made prison safety a major issue after the 2017 deaths of correctional workers at a Pasquotank County prison. He described himself as in tune with constituents.