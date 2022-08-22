Hanes Industries purchases Miss. fabrics manufacturer

Hanes Industries, based in Conover, said Monday it has acquired Tullos Supply Co. with terms not disclosed. Hanes Industries is not affiliated with Hanesbrands Inc.

Tullos, of Shannon, Miss., is a converter and distributor of construction fabrics and other supply items for the furniture and bedding industries. Tullos was founded in 1997 by Jimmy Tullos, who will remain with the company post acquisition, along with his son, Isaac.

Hanes Industries is a division of Hanes Cos. of Winston-Salem. Hanes Industries also makes fabrics for the filtration, automotive, drapery, packaging, building products, and other industrial markets.

Hanes Cos. also owns and operates Hanes Geo Components, which produces distributing geotextile and erosion-control products.

“While Hanes Cos. has recently and will continue to invest heavily in markets such as our Hanes Geo Components platform, the acquisition of Tullos reiterates our commitment to core markets, such as furniture and bedding,” Jerry Greene, Hanes Cos.’ president, said in a statement.

“Tullos Supply Co. brings our team a company with a strong market reputation for value-added converting, along with sonic bonding capabilities as we continue to develop new engineered composites across multiple industries.”