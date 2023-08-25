HanesBrands said Thursday it has reached a long-term primary apparel partnership with Texas A&M University.
HanesBrands gains exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute Champion, ComfortWash and Hanes fan apparel across local and campus retail channels.
The collections for the Aggies will include men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.
Texas A&M joins Michigan, Minnesota, Clemson, Auburn and Texas among other universities with exclusive HanesBrands mass retail partnerships.
