For nearly 73 years, Harris Clein was a fixture at Camel Pawn Shop in Winston-Salem and a pillar in the community.

Clein, who died in January, began working for the downtown retail store when he was 16. He later took the helm as owner and operator of the business, which was founded by his parents in 1931.

A Reynolds High School grad who completed a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Germany, he worked hard to maintain the store’s classic department store-like feel.

The store, which opened in 1931 — less than 20 years after Winston and Salem became one city — remains on North Liberty Street, interwoven with the city’s history.