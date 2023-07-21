An affiliate of Hawley Air Heating and Cooling has spent $950,000 to purchase its office location in the Clemmons portion of Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing on Wednesday.
The 0.83-acre property is at 8200 N. N.C. 150.
The buyer is Hawley Air, while the seller is Lawrence Cranfill of Clemmons.
Richard Craver
