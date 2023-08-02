A major profit and sales slump continued for Hayward Holdings for a fourth consecutive quarter.

Hayward reported Wednesday a significant 55.5% decline in second-quarter net income to $29.4 million. That's on top of declines of 89% in the first quarter, 74.9% in fourth quarter and 54% in third quarter.

Diluted earnings for the second quarter were 13 cents, down from 29 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 19 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 18 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Sales of pool and outdoor products dropped 29% to $283.5 million. That includes a 31% drop-off in North America sales to $237.4 million.

Hayward, based in Charlotte, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The manufacturer is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers although it recently eliminated at least 57 jobs in January.

Hayward recently opened a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production.

Of late, Hayward has adjusted its fiscal 2023 financial guidance downward. The initial projection was sales being down between 18% and 22% from $1.31 billion in fiscal 2022, which would be $1.02 billion on the low end of the range and $1.07 billion on the high end.

The latest projection is fiscal 2023 sales dropping between 20% and 23% compared with fiscal 2022.