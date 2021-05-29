He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning. Will he get to play against them as a Hurricane?

"Nino, I don't know, he did a little something," Brind'Amour said. "I don't know how serious that is. I don't think it's an issue."

Will PNC Arena be the largest house in the NHL?

The official PNC Arena capacity for Games 1 and 2: 16,299. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that the additional ventilation equipment they installed to meet NHL standards would allow them to increase attendance to 15,000 or more. Barring any unannounced changes in Boston or Denver on Saturday, that will be the largest crowd to see an NHL playoff game this season.

The Nashville Predators have the most so far, 14,107 to see the Hurricanes close out the series in Game 6 on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime win. Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said Friday there was still a chance the building could be full at some point if the Hurricanes advance through the playoffs.

"This building, as we all know, when it's full it's one of the loudest buildings, I think, in the league," Waddell said. "Even with our 12,000 crowds in the first round."

Still waiting on Svech