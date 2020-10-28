Heather Robbins' letter to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Board of Education

The impression WSFCS is portraying to families and staff members is one of transparency and that is NOT the case. How do I know I wasn’t exposed at work? Perhaps, my admin team knew of a positive case at my school and didn’t notify anyone and no contact tracing nor disinfection occurred..... which is exactly what’s happening in my case now. Maybe I was exposed somewhere else.....but clearly this could happen time and time again with current practices.

I’ve had to contact all of my families to inform them my assistant and I have COVID because we made packets for parent pick up last week. Those packets could’ve been contaminated as we don’t have definitive answers as to how long the virus lives on paper. I told parents who had picked up packets to throw them away (including the masks we provided as we were to open October 26!!) The ones that haven’t been picked up remain outside of the front door at school. In good conscience I chose to inform my families immediately of the possible exposure.

I have informed my families that we will not have synchronous learning Mon-Tues of this week as I am tired, weak and sick but that we will resume Wednesday (IF I am able) with the 7-10 zoom calls I do a day and the asynchronous learning. I assume it is acceptable for me to work remotely as I cannot return to work until 11/2 given the quarantine measures to which I must adhere.