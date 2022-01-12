Heidi Bublitz at Wild Birds Unlimited

After a nightmarish ordeal of having her merchandise stolen, business owner Heidi Bublitz embarked on a weeks-long fight to get it back.

Bublitz, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited on Hanes Mall Boulevard, conducted her own investigation and tracked down the stolen goods — largely bird feeders and bird seed — only to then have it impounded by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

“First of all, it shouldn’t have been confiscated,” Bublitz said. “I wound up getting it back, but it was a process.”

In mid-May, Bublitz finally got her $3,000 worth of merchandise back — only to have to throw half of it away.

Thousands of dollars of the stolen bird seed had been ruined from getting wet after being kept in a shed in Davidson County by the thieves, Bublitz said. She is still working with insurance to recoup the loss.

“It’s infuriating,” she said.

The merchandise from an early-morning delivery had been stolen in late April from behind the store, which has been in business for 25 years.