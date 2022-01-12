Heidi Bublitz at Wild Birds Unlimited

After a nightmarish ordeal of having her merchandise stolen, business owner Heidi Bublitz embarked on a weeks-long fight to get it back.
Bublitz, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited on Hanes Mall Boulevard, conducted her own investigation and tracked down the stolen goods — largely bird feeders and bird seed — only to then have it impounded by the Winston-Salem Police Department.
“First of all, it shouldn’t have been confiscated,” Bublitz said. “I wound up getting it back, but it was a process.”
In mid-May, Bublitz finally got her $3,000 worth of merchandise back — only to have to throw half of it away.
Thousands of dollars of the stolen bird seed had been ruined from getting wet after being kept in a shed in Davidson County by the thieves, Bublitz said. She is still working with insurance to recoup the loss.
“It’s infuriating,” she said.
The merchandise from an early-morning delivery had been stolen in late April from behind the store, which has been in business for 25 years.
Due to shortages with the pandemic, the store hadn’t been able to get a shipment of bird feeders and hummingbird feeders since 2020. With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, she was relying on the shipment, Bublitz said.
“The DA told me I could have the feeders back if I dropped charges, but I told them no,” she said.
Winston-Salem police acted on instructions from prosecutors to impound Bublitz’ merchandise to use as evidence.
Police made one arrest in the case, charging Tara Denise Stevens, 42, with felony larceny.
Since the incident, Bublitz said she has put up a fence and better security cameras outside the store.
Bublitz said the only silver lining has been the overwhelming community support. Customers have come into the store to express encouragement.
“Our customers are so fabulous,” Bublitz said. “The community has been a shining light.”