Here are some not-so-typical Christmas movies to watch

The red cups are out at Starbucks, which can only mean one thing — holiday season is here. Now is a perfect time to grab your favorite blanket, snuggle in and watch a holiday movie.

But these aren't your typical holiday movies. If you're in the mood for something a little different, this list is for you.

'Bad Santa'

(2003)

Synopsis: Posing as a mall Santa and his elf, reprehensible Willie and his partner rip off shopping outlets around the holidays. It is a child that makes this con man begin to care again.

How to watch: Amazon and Apple TV

What to know: May not be suitable for Grandma. Bad Santa isn't for everyone, and to put it mildly is very inappropriate, but it is funny with some (strong emphasis on some) heartwarming moments.

'Die Hard'

(1988)

Synopsis: New York police officer John McClane flies out to California to spend the holidays with his children and his estranged wife, Holly. When terrorists storm Nakatomi Plaza and take hostages, including Holly, John is their only hope.