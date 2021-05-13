Here's how much it costs to install a deck or patio for the summer

You've been thinking about it for some time and you've finally decided to take the plunge — you're going to build a patio or deck this summer.

Luckily, the official start to the season isn't until June 20, but if you want to have a space to socialize and entertain outdoors, the cost is going to be one of the main components to think about.

In general, it costs less to build a patio than a deck, according to Bob Vila.

"Building a patio is often the more cost-effective option due to a variety of factors. Patios consist of more affordable materials like stamped concrete or stone as opposed to wood or bricks which are common for decks. Patios also require less labor and maintenance, which can help keep the costs down. Since patios generally don't require permits or inspections, they can save you money as well. For the most affordable solution, build your own patio as a weekend DIY project."

Still, pricing can be flexible on patios and decks.

Better Homes and Gardens reported it can cost $5,000 to install a simple, small concrete patio. A complex, stone or more unique patio can range from $10,000 to $35,000. A DIY project could cost less, according to Fixr. You can spend $700 on a 16-by-12-foot one using heavy concrete pavers.