New restrictions on access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday, but the Supreme Court will have the final say.

The ruling by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned part of a lower court ruling that revoked the Food and Drug Administration's approval — more than two decades ago — of mifepristone. But it left intact part of the ruling that would end the availability of the drug by mail and require it be administered in the presence of a physician.

Those restrictions won't take effect, at least right away, because the Supreme Court previously intervened to keep the drug available during the legal fight.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to scheming with Donald Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president's hoarding of classified documents.

HOUSING: The average longterm U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to its highest level in more than 20 years, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.