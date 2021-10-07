High Point Walgreens property bought for $6.9 million

A California group has paid $6.9 million to buy the property where a Walgreens pharmacy is located in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 2019 N. Main St. was bought by Cardinal Green Investments LLC of Menlo Park, Calif.
The seller is Wein North Carolina LLC of Fox Point, Wisc.
