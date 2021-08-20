High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results

The high school football scoreboard from Week 1 of the 2021 fall season.
JournalNow.com top 10
No. 1 East Forsyth 48, Northwest Guilford 7
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn (postponed, Sept. 10)
Richmond County 56, No. 3 Mount Tabor 41
No. 4 West Forsyth 37, Asheville Reynolds 7
Mooresville at No. 5 Davie County (postponed, Sept. 10)
Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Oak Grove
No. 7 Reagan at No. 8 North Davidson
No. 9 Walkertown at Atkins
No. 10 Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2
Elsewhere
Forbush at North Forsyth
North Moore 26, Carver 14
South Rowan 14, Parkland 0
West Stokes at South Stokes
Canceled
Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II (thunderstorms)