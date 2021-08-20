 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results
High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results

The high school football scoreboard from Week 1 of the 2021 fall season.

JournalNow.com top 10

No. 1 East Forsyth 48, Northwest Guilford 7

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn (postponed, Sept. 10)

Richmond County 56, No. 3 Mount Tabor 41

No. 4 West Forsyth 37, Asheville Reynolds 7

Mooresville at No. 5 Davie County (postponed, Sept. 10)

Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Oak Grove

No. 7 Reagan at No. 8 North Davidson

No. 9 Walkertown at Atkins

No. 10 Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2

Elsewhere

Forbush at North Forsyth

North Moore 26, Carver 14

South Rowan 14, Parkland 0

West Stokes at South Stokes

Canceled

Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II (thunderstorms)

