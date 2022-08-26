 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 2

  • 0

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0

No. 2 Mount Tabor 52, North Forsyth 7

Grimsley 40, No. 3 Reagan 34

No. 4 Oak Grove 23, No. 8 West Forsyth 14

Northwest Guilford 50, No. 5 North Davidson 22

Southwest Guilford 28, No. 5 Reynolds 7

No. 7 Glenn 21, Ragsdale 12

West Rowan 35, No. 9 Davie County 34

No. 10 Walkertown 48, Lexington 0

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins 27, Carver 0

Lake Norman Charter 34, Winston-Salem Prep 14

South Stokes 49, Bishop McGuinness 14

OFF

Parkland (0-1)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

