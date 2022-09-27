 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football standings: Week 7

  • 0

 

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

;Conf.;Overall

East Forsyth;2-0;5-0

Mount Tabor;2-0;5-0

Davie County;1-1;2-3

Glenn;1-1;2-3

Reagan;1-1;3-2

West Forsyth;1-1, 1-4

Parkland;0-2;0-5

Reynolds;0-2;1-4

Thursday's games

East Forsyth at Mount Tabor

Reagan at Davie County

Reynolds at Parkland

West Forsyth at Glenn

People are also reading…

METRO 4-A

;Conf.;Overall

Grimsley;2-0;5-0

Page;2-0;3-2

Northern Guilford;1-1;3-2

Northwest Guilford;1-1;3-2

Ragsdale;1-1;1-4

Southwest Guilford;1-1;3-2

Southeast Guilford;0-2;3-2

Western Guilford;0-2;0-5

Thursday's games

Grimsley at Western Guilford

Page at Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford at Ragsdale

Southwest Guilford at Northern Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

;Conf.;Overall

Dudley;2-0;3-2

Eastern Guilford;2-0;2-3

Southern Guilford;1-1;3-2

Rockingham County;1-1;2-3

Smith;1-1;1-4

Atkins;0-2;1-3

High Point Central;0-2;0-5

Northeast Guilford;0-2;3-2

Thursday's games

Dudley at Smith

High Point Central at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham County at Eastern Guilford

Southern Guilford at Atkins

MID-STATE 2-A

;Conf.;Overall

McMichael;2-0;5-1

Reidsville;2-0;5-1

Morehead;1-0;3-2

Walkertown;1-0;4-1

Andrews;0-2;3-3

North Forsyth;0-2;2-3

West Stokes;0-2;2-3

Thursday's games

Andrews at North Forsyth

Morehead at West Stokes

Walkertown at Reidsville

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

;Conf.;Overall

Comm. School of Davidson;2-0;4-1

Pine Lake Prep;2-0;5-0

Christ the King;1-0;5-0

Carver;1-1;2-4

Winston-Salem Prep;0-1;1-3

Bishop McGuinness;0-2;1-5

Mountain Island Charter;0-2;2-2

Wednesday's game

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Winston-Salem Prep

Thursday's games

Community School of Davidson at Carver

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Huntersville Christ the King

OTHERS

;Conf.;Overall

a-High Point Christian;0-1;3-2

b-North Davidson;0-0;1-4

b-Oak Grove;0-0;5-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Thursday's games

North Davidson at Montgomery Central

Oak Grove at Asheboro

Raleigh Ravenscroft at High Point Christian, WMYV-48

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert