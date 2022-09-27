High school football standings: Week 7

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
;Conf.;Overall
East Forsyth;2-0;5-0
Mount Tabor;2-0;5-0
Davie County;1-1;2-3
Glenn;1-1;2-3
Reagan;1-1;3-2
West Forsyth;1-1, 1-4
Parkland;0-2;0-5
Reynolds;0-2;1-4
Thursday's games
East Forsyth at Mount Tabor
Reagan at Davie County
Reynolds at Parkland
West Forsyth at Glenn
METRO 4-A
;Conf.;Overall
Grimsley;2-0;5-0
Page;2-0;3-2
Northern Guilford;1-1;3-2
Northwest Guilford;1-1;3-2
Ragsdale;1-1;1-4
Southwest Guilford;1-1;3-2
Southeast Guilford;0-2;3-2
Western Guilford;0-2;0-5
Thursday's games
Grimsley at Western Guilford
Page at Northwest Guilford
Southeast Guilford at Ragsdale
Southwest Guilford at Northern Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
;Conf.;Overall
Dudley;2-0;3-2
Eastern Guilford;2-0;2-3
Southern Guilford;1-1;3-2
Rockingham County;1-1;2-3
Smith;1-1;1-4
Atkins;0-2;1-3
High Point Central;0-2;0-5
Northeast Guilford;0-2;3-2
Thursday's games
Dudley at Smith
High Point Central at Northeast Guilford
Rockingham County at Eastern Guilford
Southern Guilford at Atkins
MID-STATE 2-A
;Conf.;Overall
McMichael;2-0;5-1
Reidsville;2-0;5-1
Morehead;1-0;3-2
Walkertown;1-0;4-1
Andrews;0-2;3-3
North Forsyth;0-2;2-3
West Stokes;0-2;2-3
Thursday's games
Andrews at North Forsyth
Morehead at West Stokes
Walkertown at Reidsville
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
;Conf.;Overall
Comm. School of Davidson;2-0;4-1
Pine Lake Prep;2-0;5-0
Christ the King;1-0;5-0
Carver;1-1;2-4
Winston-Salem Prep;0-1;1-3
Bishop McGuinness;0-2;1-5
Mountain Island Charter;0-2;2-2
Wednesday's game
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Winston-Salem Prep
Thursday's games
Community School of Davidson at Carver
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Huntersville Christ the King
OTHERS
;Conf.;Overall
a-High Point Christian;0-1;3-2
b-North Davidson;0-0;1-4
b-Oak Grove;0-0;5-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Thursday's games
North Davidson at Montgomery Central
Oak Grove at Asheboro
Raleigh Ravenscroft at High Point Christian, WMYV-48