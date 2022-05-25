HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA
Area teams
SOFTBALL
West Regional finals
Best-of-three
No. 5 East Forsyth at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge
All games at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, at Marvin Ridge: East Forsyth 1, Marvin Ridge 0 (8 innings)
Wednesday: At East Forsyth
Friday (if necessary): At Marvin Ridge
GIRLS SOCCER
Third round
Tuesday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 12 Page 1, No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 0
CLASS 3-A
No. 3 West Henderson 2, No. 6 North Davidson 1
No. 2 Belmont South Point 5, No. 7 Atkins 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 4, No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1
West Regional semifinals
Thursday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 17 Matthews Weddington (12-6-3) at No. 12 Page (17-4-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King (15-2-0) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (18-4-0), 6 p.m.
