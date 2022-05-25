 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA

Area teams

SOFTBALL

West Regional finals

Best-of-three

No. 5 East Forsyth at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge

All games at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, at Marvin Ridge: East Forsyth 1, Marvin Ridge 0 (8 innings)

Wednesday: At East Forsyth

Friday (if necessary): At Marvin Ridge

GIRLS SOCCER

Third round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page 1, No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 0

CLASS 3-A

No. 3 West Henderson 2, No. 6 North Davidson 1

No. 2 Belmont South Point 5, No. 7 Atkins 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 4, No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1

West Regional semifinals

Thursday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Matthews Weddington (12-6-3) at No. 12 Page (17-4-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King (15-2-0) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (18-4-0), 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

