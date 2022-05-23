HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA
Area teams
SOFTBALL
West Regional finals
Best-of-three
No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-2)
All games at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: At Marvin Ridge
Wednesday: At East Forsyth
Friday (if necessary): At Marvin Ridge
GIRLS SOCCER
Third round
Tuesday's matches
(Postponed from Monday)
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)
No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)
CLASS 1-A
No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.
