HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
West Regional semifinal
Friday's game
No. 13 West Forsyth (25-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Providence (30-0), 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
West Regional semifinal
Friday's game
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 1 Alexander Central (25-2), 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 12 Page 1, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 0
No. 6 Asheville Roberson 2, No. 11 Northern Guilford 1
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 North Davidson 2, No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus 1
No. 7 Atkins 2, No. 23 North Iredell 1
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 South Stokes 2, No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy 1
No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 7, No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 0
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 7, No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)
No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)
CLASS 1-A
No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.
NCISAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
Championships
(Best-of-three)
Friday and Saturday
CLASS 3-A
At Moor Park, Mooresville
No. 3 High Point Christian (24-8) vs. No. 1 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (16-6)
CLASS 2-A
At Rocky Mount Faith Christian
No. 2 (West) Westchester (17-4) vs. No. 1 (West) Burlington School (20-6)
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
Championship
At Concord Cannon School
Saturday's game
No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (11-6) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (12-3), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
Championship
At Charlotte Latin
Saturday's game
No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (13-4) vs. No. 1 Davidson Day (14-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 3-A
Championship
Saturday's game
No. 1 Wilmington Coastal Christian (16-4) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (16-0), 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3-A
Championship
(Best-of-three)
At North Davidson HS
Friday and Saturday
No. 1 High Point Christian (14-6-1) vs. No. 2 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (13-6)
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION II
Championship
At Rocky Mount Faith Christian
Saturday's matches
No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (14-1) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (15-3)
