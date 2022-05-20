HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

West Regional semifinal

Friday's game

No. 13 West Forsyth (25-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Providence (30-0), 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

West Regional semifinal

Friday's game

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 1 Alexander Central (25-2), 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Second round

Thursday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page 1, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 0

No. 6 Asheville Roberson 2, No. 11 Northern Guilford 1

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 North Davidson 2, No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus 1

No. 7 Atkins 2, No. 23 North Iredell 1

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 South Stokes 2, No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy 1

No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 7, No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 0

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 7, No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)

No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)

CLASS 1-A

No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Championships

(Best-of-three)

Friday and Saturday

CLASS 3-A

At Moor Park, Mooresville

No. 3 High Point Christian (24-8) vs. No. 1 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (16-6)

CLASS 2-A

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

No. 2 (West) Westchester (17-4) vs. No. 1 (West) Burlington School (20-6)

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Championship

At Concord Cannon School

Saturday's game

No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (11-6) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (12-3), 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Championship

At Charlotte Latin

Saturday's game

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (13-4) vs. No. 1 Davidson Day (14-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3-A

Championship

Saturday's game

No. 1 Wilmington Coastal Christian (16-4) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (16-0), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3-A

Championship

(Best-of-three)

At North Davidson HS

Friday and Saturday

No. 1 High Point Christian (14-6-1) vs. No. 2 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (13-6)

BOYS TENNIS

DIVISION II

Championship

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

Saturday's matches

No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (14-1) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (15-3)

