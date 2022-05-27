HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA
Area teams
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4-A
State championship series
Best-of-three
East Forsyth (26-1) vs. Greenville Conley (28-1)
June 3-4
Site and game times TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
West Regional semifinals
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 12 Page 2, No. 17 Matthews Weddington 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 1, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 0
West Regional final
CLASS 4-A
Tuesday's match
No. 12 Page (18-4-2) at No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-1-1), 7 p.m.
