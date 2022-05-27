 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA

Area teams

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4-A

State championship series

Best-of-three

East Forsyth (26-1) vs. Greenville Conley (28-1)

June 3-4

Site and game times TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

West Regional semifinals

Thursday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page 2, No. 17 Matthews Weddington 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 1, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 0

West Regional final

CLASS 4-A

Tuesday's match

No. 12 Page (18-4-2) at No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-1-1), 7 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

