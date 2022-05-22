 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

West Regional semifinal

Friday's result

No. 1 Charlotte Providence 4, No. 13 West Forsyth 3

SOFTBALL

West Regional semifinal

Friday's game

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 East Forsyth 3, No. 1 Alexander Central 1

West Reginal final

Tuesday's game

No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Second round

Thursday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page 1, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 0

No. 6 Asheville Roberson 2, No. 11 Northern Guilford 1

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 North Davidson 2, No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus 1

No. 7 Atkins 2, No. 23 North Iredell 1

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 South Stokes 2, No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy 1

No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 7, No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 0

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 7, No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)

No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)

CLASS 1-A

No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Championships

(Best-of-three)

CLASS 3-A

At Moor Park, Mooresville

Huntersville SouthLake Christian 12, High Point Christian 1

High Point Christian 2, SouthLake Christian 1

High Point Christian 8, SouthLake Christian 4 (High Point Christian wins championship, 2-1)

CLASS 2-A

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

Burlington School 12, Westchester 1

Burlington School 11, Westchester 5 (Burlington School wins championship, 2-0)

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Championship

At Concord Cannon School

Saturday's result

No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 9, No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Championship

At Charlotte Latin

Saturday's result

No. 1 Davidson Day 15, No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 13

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3-A

Championship

Saturday's result

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 5, No. 1 Wilmington Coastal Christian 0

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3-A

Championship

(Best-of-three)

At North Davidson HS

Friday and Saturday

High Point Christian 3, Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian 0

Hickory Grove Christian 11, High Point Christian 10

High Point Christian 12, Hickory Grove Christian 7 (High Point Christian wins championship, 2-1)

BOYS TENNIS

DIVISION II

Championship

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

Saturday's result

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 5, No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 2

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

