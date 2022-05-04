 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's results

No. 16 Southwest Guilford 13, No. 17 West Forsyth 8

No. 13 Mount Tabor 14, No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

No. 15 Northwest Guilford 19, No. 18 Davie County 4

Second round

Friday's games

Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Cornelius Hough

No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford

Mount Tabor at No. 4 Reynolds

No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman

People are also reading…

Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

Friday's games

No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory

No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday's results

No. 13 Northern Guilford 15, No. 20 St. Stephens 10

No. 14 Mount Tabor 21, No. 19 Reagan 12

Second round

Thursday's game

No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth

No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough

Northern Guilford at No. 4 Matthews Weddington

Mount Tabor at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Reynolds

BOYS TENNIS

Second round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Lake Norman 5, No. 13 Grimsley 4

No. 6 Page 5, No. 14 Charlotte Catholic 2

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 5, No. 2 West Forsyth 1

CLASS 3-A

No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 5 Atkins 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 5, No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical 1

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 East Forsyth 11, No. 4 Davie County 0

No. 3 West Forsyth 4, No. 2 Reagan 3

Championship

Thursday's game

East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Ledford

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 4 Oak Grove 4, No. 1 Ledford 1

No. 2 North Davidson 8, No. 3 Central Davidson 1

Championship

Thursday's game

Oak Grove vs. North Davidson, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Tuesday's results

No. 1 Eastern Guilford 11, No. 8 Smith 1

No. 5 Northeast Guilford 5, No. 4 Atkins 2

No. 2 Rockingham County 13, No. 7 High Point Central 4

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Dudley at Rockingham County, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday's game

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m. 

MID-STATE 2-A

At Walkertown

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 West Stokes 4, No. 4 Walkertown 3

No. 2 Morehead 4, No. 3 McMichael 2

Championship

Thursday's game

West Stokes vs. Morehead, 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 Cornerstone Charter 12, No. 5 N.C. Leadership Academy 2

No. 3 Bethany Community 10, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 0

Championship

Wednesday's game

Bethany Community at Cornerstone Charter

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

No. 4 Ragsdale at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Northern Guilford at No. 2 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 East Forsyth 5, No. 4 Reagan 4

No. 3 West Forsyth 9, No. 2 Davie County 0

Championship

Thursday's game

West Forsyth at East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Central Davidson

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 Central Davidson 5, No. 4 Ledford 0

No. 2 North Davidson 6, No. 3 Oak Grove 4

Championship

Thursday's game

North Davidson at Central Davidson, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Tuesday's results

No. 4 Dudley 17, No. 5 Atkins 14

No. 3 Southern Guilford 18, No. 6 High Point Central 0

No. 2 Eastern Guilford 17, No. 7 Smith 0

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

Dudley at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday's game

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Walkertown

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 3 Morehead 2, No. 2 McMichael 1

No. 1 West Stokes 16, No. 4 Walkertown 0

Championship

Thursday's game

Morehead vs. West Stokes, 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

No. 1 Cornerstone Charter def. No. 4 Carver, forfeit

No. 2 Bethany Community 13, No. 3 N.C. Leadership Academy 3

Championship

At N.C. Leadership Academy

Bethany Community vs. Cornerstone Charter, 6 p.m. 

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

No. 4 Page at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert