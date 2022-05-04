HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
Area teams
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's results
No. 16 Southwest Guilford 13, No. 17 West Forsyth 8
No. 13 Mount Tabor 14, No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
No. 15 Northwest Guilford 19, No. 18 Davie County 4
Second round
Friday's games
Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Cornelius Hough
No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford
Mount Tabor at No. 4 Reynolds
No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman
Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Matthews Weddington
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
Second round
Friday's games
No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory
No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday's results
No. 13 Northern Guilford 15, No. 20 St. Stephens 10
No. 14 Mount Tabor 21, No. 19 Reagan 12
Second round
Thursday's game
No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth
No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough
Northern Guilford at No. 4 Matthews Weddington
Mount Tabor at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Reynolds
BOYS TENNIS
Second round
Tuesday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Lake Norman 5, No. 13 Grimsley 4
No. 6 Page 5, No. 14 Charlotte Catholic 2
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 5, No. 2 West Forsyth 1
CLASS 3-A
No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 5 Atkins 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 5, No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical 1
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 East Forsyth 11, No. 4 Davie County 0
No. 3 West Forsyth 4, No. 2 Reagan 3
Championship
Thursday's game
East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Ledford
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 4 Oak Grove 4, No. 1 Ledford 1
No. 2 North Davidson 8, No. 3 Central Davidson 1
Championship
Thursday's game
Oak Grove vs. North Davidson, 7 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Tuesday's results
No. 1 Eastern Guilford 11, No. 8 Smith 1
No. 5 Northeast Guilford 5, No. 4 Atkins 2
No. 2 Rockingham County 13, No. 7 High Point Central 4
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Dudley at Rockingham County, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday's game
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Walkertown
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 West Stokes 4, No. 4 Walkertown 3
No. 2 Morehead 4, No. 3 McMichael 2
Championship
Thursday's game
West Stokes vs. Morehead, 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 Cornerstone Charter 12, No. 5 N.C. Leadership Academy 2
No. 3 Bethany Community 10, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 0
Championship
Wednesday's game
Bethany Community at Cornerstone Charter
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
No. 4 Ragsdale at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Northern Guilford at No. 2 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 East Forsyth 5, No. 4 Reagan 4
No. 3 West Forsyth 9, No. 2 Davie County 0
Championship
Thursday's game
West Forsyth at East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Central Davidson
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 Central Davidson 5, No. 4 Ledford 0
No. 2 North Davidson 6, No. 3 Oak Grove 4
Championship
Thursday's game
North Davidson at Central Davidson, 7 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Tuesday's results
No. 4 Dudley 17, No. 5 Atkins 14
No. 3 Southern Guilford 18, No. 6 High Point Central 0
No. 2 Eastern Guilford 17, No. 7 Smith 0
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
Dudley at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday's game
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Walkertown
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 3 Morehead 2, No. 2 McMichael 1
No. 1 West Stokes 16, No. 4 Walkertown 0
Championship
Thursday's game
Morehead vs. West Stokes, 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
No. 1 Cornerstone Charter def. No. 4 Carver, forfeit
No. 2 Bethany Community 13, No. 3 N.C. Leadership Academy 3
Championship
At N.C. Leadership Academy
Bethany Community vs. Cornerstone Charter, 6 p.m.
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
No. 4 Page at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
