An increase in overall expenses offset a slight rise in firearms sales for Sturm, Ruger & Co. during the second quarter, the manufacturer reported on Wednesday.

Net income dropped 22% to $16.2 million. Sales rose 1.5% to $142.8 million. Meanwhile, the cost of products sold climbed 7.8% to $104.6 million while operating expenses were up 7.4% to $19.7 million.

The manufacturer, which has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at a production hub in Mayodan, said that second-quarter sales increased slightly "despite the softening demand in some product categories."