A more than tripling in Truist Financial Corp.’s loan-loss provision contributed to a 15.1% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.23 billion despite significant loan revenue gains.

The bank reported diluted earnings of 92 cents a share, compared with $1.05 in the first quarter and $1.09 a year ago.

The bank said it took $41 million, worth 3 cents in earnings, in after-tax merger and restructuring charges.

As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the bank is no long providing overall adjusted earnings per share metrics.

The average earnings forecast was 98 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors responded by sending Truist’s share price down as much as 8% in morning trading to as low as $32.71.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem and it is the seventh-largest U.S. commercial bank at $555 billion as of June 30.

Truist, like most banks, benefited from higher interest rates with its second-quarter loan revenue being up 6.4% year over year to $3.62 billion. Loan revenue was down 6.3% compared with $3.87 billion in the first quarter.

However, as has been the case for every quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic period to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor. The bank added $538 million to the provision, compared with adding $502 million in the first quarter and adding $171 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist said the second-quarter provision included $98 million of charge-offs related to the sale of the student loan portfolio, which was previously provided for in the allowance.

CEO’s response

“Second-quarter financial results were mixed, as revenue headwinds from higher funding costs and lower-than-anticipated capital markets activity were partially offset by record insurance income,” Bill Rogers, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Insurance, as had been the case with legacy BB&T Corp. and Truist for several years, was the top revenue producer at $925 million, up 13.8% from the first quarter and up 13.3% year over year.

“We prudently increased our provision and allowance amid the uncertain economic backdrop,” Rogers said. “Adjusted expenses were within our guidance range, though we are accelerating our plans to adjust our cost base to reflect efficiency opportunities and changing conditions.”

Rogers said those steps included “by strengthening our balance sheet, sharpening our strategic focus on our core businesses, and intensifying our focus on disciplined expense management.”

Updated guidance

Truist updated its fiscal 2023 financial projections, along with providing third-quarter estimates, that are likely to draw a negative reaction from investors during trading Thursday.

It forecasted third-quarter revenue to be down 4% from $6 billion in the second quarter, while adjusted expenses will be in range of unchanged to down 1% from $3.6 billion in the second quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Truist lowered its projection of adjusted revenue for a second time. The range initially was 7% to 9% that was adjusted with the first-quarter report to 5% to 7%. On Thursday, the range was lowered to up 1% to 2%.

Fiscal 2022 adjusted revenue was $23.2 billion.

The adjusted expenses range was adjusted to a projected range of 7% from a range of between 5% and 7%. Adjusted expenses were $13.1 billion in fiscal 2022.

Other core results

Fee revenue was $2.29 billion, up 2% from a year ago.

Besides the 13.3% gain in insurance revenue to $935 million, Truist reported mixed year-over-year results among the other nine key fee-income segments.

Those included: wealth management down 2.1% to $330 million; service charges on deposits down 5.5% to $240 million; card- and payment-related fees up 8.5% to $230 million; investment banking and trading income down 17.3% to $211 million; and mortgage income 1% lower to $99 million.

Net charge-offs were at $440 million, compared with $297 million in the first quarter and $159 million a year ago.

The bank said the increased net charge-offs were “primarily driven by the sale of the student loan portfolio, as well as higher charge-offs in the commercial and industrial and commercial real-estate portfolios.”

Nonperforming assets were at $1.58 billion on June 30, compared with $1.26 billion on March 31 and $1.17 billion on June 30, 2022.