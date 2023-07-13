Richard Lee Hill (79) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. He fought a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Richard was born in Sikeston, Mo., on October 14, 1943. He was the son of Andrew W. Hill and Ida Lou Hill. He grew up in Missouri where he loved playing baseball as a young boy and his team made it to the state championship. In high school he was chosen for Missouri Boys State based on his academic achievements. He graduated from the University of Missouri, receiving his B.S, where he then went on to receive a Curator Scholarship to pursue a Masters in Biochemistry. While in graduate school, he was called into service for the United States Army due to the escalation of the Vietnam War. Richard served at the 9th Med Lab in Long Bihn, South Vietnam from 1969-1970. It was while attending the University of Missouri where he met the love of his life, Mary Ray Sams of Winston-Salem, N.C. God brought them together at a college mixer. After returning from his service in Vietnam, Richard and Mary were married in Winston-Salem on May 30th, 1970. Richard became affiliated with Sams Company in 1970 and successfully ran the company for many decades. He and Mary lived the rest of Richard's life in Winston-Salem where God blessed them with three fine sons: Richmond R. Hill of Birmingham, Ala., Austin L. Hill of Greensboro, N.C. and Daniel B. Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C. God also blessed them with two beloved grandsons: Andrew R. Hill and Davis A. Hill. Richard loved his adopted state of North Carolina. He spent his hours away from work with his family and friends enjoying the state's spectacular beauty. He particularly loved the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he felt even closer to God. His wife, Mary, is an excellent golfer and Richard was honored to be Mary's caddie as she competed in ladies golf tournaments across the USA. They were able to enjoy this time together at many historic and beautiful golf courses. Richard had a quiet belief in his heart, he believed that we should all love the Lord Jesus, our family and our country. Everything that came from this belief would produce a fruitful and happy life. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary S. Hill; their sons Richmond Ray Hill of Birmingham, Ala., Austin Lee Hill (wife Erin) of Greensboro, N.C. and Daniel Bryan Hill (wife Helen) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his grandsons Andrew Richard Hill of Greensboro, N.C. and Davis Alexander Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his sister Linda Hill Kinsey of Amarillo, Texas and his brother, Andrew Joseph Hill (wife Judith) of Benton, Mo.