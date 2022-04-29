 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HILLSBOROUGH

5 - Visit Hillsborough.jpg

Hillsborough's Riverwalk is a paved, accessible, urban greenway that stretches about 1.8 miles along the Eno River between Gold Park in western Hillsborough and trails east of town.

Nestled just east of Durham, Hillsborough is an about an hour away from Winston-Salem, a straight shot across I-40 East.

Even for those who are not major outdoor enthusiasts, the Riverwalk is a must. This path is great for a romantic stroll or family walk to one of the parks at either ends of the walkway. Best of all, there is free parking in a deck. This deck is situated right in the middle of the Riverwalk allowing visitors to take either path easily.

While small, the downtown area is vibrant and full of things to do. Radius Pizza is an absolute must. It offers distinct pizzas and a great drink menu.

At one end of the downtown area is the Orange County Historical Museum, which offers a great mix of history and cultural exhibits. Another historic stop in Hillsborough is the Burwell School Historic Site.

One noteworthy item is that many shops are closed on Sundays, so if you can swing a Saturday visit there will be more places to drop in at downtown.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough's quaint downtown offers shopping and dining.
  • Established: 1754
  • Best known for: Prior to the Europeans arrival, Hillsborough’s Eno River was a major site for trading among The Great Indian Trading Path.
  • Well-known resident: Michael Malone, who won a daytime Emmy for his writing on ABC’s “One Life to Live”
  • Learn more: visithillsboroughnc.com
