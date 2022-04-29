Nestled just east of Durham, Hillsborough is an about an hour away from Winston-Salem, a straight shot across I-40 East.

Even for those who are not major outdoor enthusiasts, the Riverwalk is a must. This path is great for a romantic stroll or family walk to one of the parks at either ends of the walkway. Best of all, there is free parking in a deck. This deck is situated right in the middle of the Riverwalk allowing visitors to take either path easily.

While small, the downtown area is vibrant and full of things to do. Radius Pizza is an absolute must. It offers distinct pizzas and a great drink menu.

At one end of the downtown area is the Orange County Historical Museum, which offers a great mix of history and cultural exhibits. Another historic stop in Hillsborough is the Burwell School Historic Site.

One noteworthy item is that many shops are closed on Sundays, so if you can swing a Saturday visit there will be more places to drop in at downtown.

Established: 1754

Prior to the Europeans arrival, Hillsborough’s Eno River was a major site for trading among The Great Indian Trading Path. Well-known resident: Michael Malone, who won a daytime Emmy for his writing on ABC’s “One Life to Live”

Michael Malone, who won a daytime Emmy for his writing on ABC’s “One Life to Live” Learn more: visithillsboroughnc.com