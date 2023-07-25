LABOR DISPUTES

The common refrain is that there's nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history — and that's inextricable from its labor movements.

As the industry comes to a halt due to strikes by actors and screenwriters, it's worth looking back at past walkouts and other actions.

The Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Writers Guild, the forerunner to today's Writers Guild of America, were founded in 1933, though threads of collective action and solidarity run to the very beginnings of the motion picture industry.

At its founding, SAG boasted less than two dozen members. Ninety years later, 65,000 SAG-AFTRA members are on strike (the two actors unions merged in 2012).

The first actors strikes came in the 1950s, and an SWG strike in 1953 secured the first television residuals.

Here's a look at some of the most significant strikes:

2007-2008 writers strike

Length: 100 days.

Key issue: Compensation, including residual payments, for shows and movies distributed digitally.

Main results: Jurisdiction over projects created for the internet under certain guidelines; set compensation for ad-supported streaming programs; increased residuals for downloaded shows and movies. It was the most significant Hollywood strike in decades, had an estimated $2 billion impact on the California economy and is often credited with sending programming further into reality television's clutches. Some WGA members felt they were pressured into accepting weaker terms because the Directors Guild of America negotiated their own contract on similar issues. Similarly, the DGA reached a tentative agreement with AMPTP a little over a month into the 2023 writers strike.

1988 writers strike

Length: 154 days.

Key issue: Residuals for television shows sold to foreign markets.

Main results: More creative control over scripts and the reacquisition of original screenplays; salary increases, though guild negotiators said they were less successful in winning larger payments for the foreign market reruns. This contract was ratified on the 54th day of the strike, making it the longest WGA strike by one day. Kate Fortmueller, associate professor of film and media history at Georgia State University and an expert in Hollywood labor history, noted this strike marked the birth of reality TV as a way to fill time in vacant schedule blocks.

1981 writers strike;

1980 actors strike

Length: 96 days for writers, 77 days for actors.

Key issue: Actors and writers wanted a portion of the revenue generated in quickly growing home video and pay TV markets.

Main results: Share of producer revenues from those markets; increase in base pay. In 1980, SAG, AFTRA and the American Federation of Musicians all went on strike. The actors ended up winning the industry's first pay TV concessions. The musicians had no such luck, despite striking for 167 days. The following year, striking writers won similar concessions.

1973 writers strike

Length: 111 days.

Key issues: Pay and benefits.

Main results: Salary hikes, guaranteed residual pay schedules for movies on cassettes and pay TV. While the 1973 writers strike technically lasted for 16 weeks, work was not necessarily halted the entire time; the strike didn't extend to soap operas and variety shows until more than a month in. About 10 weeks in, the boycotts were pared back to just the major television and film studios that comprised the AMPTP after more than 150 independent producers signed a new contract.

1960 writers and actors strike

Length: 153 days for WGA, 43 days for SAG.

Key issues: Foreign and subsidiary rights on television scripts, rerun rights, proceeds from the sale of post-1948 films to television, a pension system for SAG.

Main results: Actors and writers won salary bumps, residual payments for films released to TV and — most crucially — the establishment of pension, health and welfare funds; writers agree to waive claims on revenue from the sale of pre-1960 movies to TV. The writers struck first and longer, but SAG was first to secure pension, health and welfare funds. Unlike today, the guilds did not picket or demonstrate, according to articles that called the strikes "firm but polite." SAG was then helmed by Ronald Reagan, who represented his fellow actors with other big stars, such as Oscar winner Charlton Heston.