Holder: Expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

Now, Republican lawmakers are expected later this year to redraw both sets of boundaries based on 2020 census data. But that information now isn't expected to be delivered to the states until the end of September. That could delay scheduled North Carolina primaries set for March 2022.

While Holder is a Democrat, he told listeners to the online Weil Lecture on American Citizenship that his intention is to get fair maps, not to gerrymander to favor Democrats. Holder said he's keeping close tabs on several states with histories of unconstitutional gerrymandering.

"No matter what political party you support, what policies you advocate, your voice will be stronger if politicians are required to be more responsive to your needs," he said.

Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger, called Holder "the worst kind of phony partisan operator."

"He pretends to care about ideals like 'fair maps,' but it's just a veneer to hide his true partisan goal of electing more Democrats," Ryan wrote in an email. A political committee associated with Holder's group gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the state Democratic Party for the 2018 elections, The News & Observer reported.