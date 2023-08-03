New orders for home furnishings increased for the first time in 23 months during May, rising 15.5% year over year to $2.2 billion as some larger retailers placed bigger-than-normal orders.

Orders also were up 19.2% from $1.92 billion in April, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Thursday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

About 64% of study participants reported an increase in orders during May.

However, new orders are down 13% overall through May with 78% of participants having an overall decline.

Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard, said that "a good portion of the May increase appeared to be caused by certain larger retailers making large commitments for certain parts for the rest of the year.

"This may cause some reduction in the June numbers."