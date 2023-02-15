Two home health-care providers serving North Carolina have been fined a combined $380,916 by the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Labor Department.

Gentle Shepherd Care, which serves the Charlotte area, was determined to have failed to combine hours when employees worked at multiple locations during the same workweek.

By doing so, the employer did not pay the affected workers their additional half-time premium rate for overtime for hours over 40 in a workweek.

Gentle was fined $193,768 in back wage affecting 98 workers.

Greenville’s At Home Personal Care paid employees straight-time rates for all hours worked, including hours over 40 in a workweek. The employer failed to pay for travel time between the clients’ homes when the employees visited multiple clients during the same day and did not keep accurate records as required.

At Home was fined $187,148 in back wages for 28 workers.