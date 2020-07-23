Q: What is a good recipe for compost tea? What is the best ways to use it?
Answer: Compost tea is a liquid extract of compost that contains plant growth compounds and beneficial microorganisms. It is critical to use good quality compost as the feedstock for your tea. Worm castings, or vermicompost, are often used alone, or can be added to compost to provide the maximum variety and numbers of microorganisms in your tea. There are formulations that you can buy to improve the nutrient levels of your tea. Compost is not very high in the necessary macro and micro nutrients required for plant growth. Therefore, compost tea should not be thought of as a fertilizer but rather as a good overall plant health booster. Healthy plants are better able to resist pests and diseases. A healthy, biologically diverse soil promotes more efficient nutrient cycling, which can eventually reduce the amount of fertilizer nutrients required. Compost tea should not be viewed as a fungicide or pesticide either. Research has not shown that compost teas can prevent foliar diseases through foliar sprays in a consistent fashion. Compost tea is more accurately described as a soil or foliar inoculant to be used in combination with other good organic gardening practices and inputs.
Compost tea is produced by steeping finished compost in water to extract beneficial microorganisms and compounds into solution. It is made in a variety of ways, including with or without aeration, and with or without adding supplemental nutrient sources. With aeration, the steeping process takes 24 hours. Without aeration, you may need to allow the steeping to occur over 48 hours. Use the compost tea within 4 to 6 hours of brewing for best results. Compost tea can be applied to the soil or directly to the plant as a foliar spray. When it is used as a foliar application, it is best to strive for thorough leaf coverage using a fine mist. Foliar applications are best done early morning or pre-dusk to minimize the effects of UV rays. When used as a soil drench, compost tea should be applied so that it moves into the root zone. This can be accomplished by following the tea application with additional water. Use full strength or dilute 1:1 (tea to water) for indoor houseplant and garden plants. Drenching a medium-size plant requires about 2 cups of tea plus enough water to get the solution down to the roots. Compost tea can be diluted (up to 1:3 tea to water) to cover a larger area, such as a lawn. When applying to lawns, apply the tea either just before or just after watering. Apply once or twice a month throughout the growing season.
Q: I bought seeds from a reputable seed company for a F1 hybrid cucumber that was supposed to be spineless. The cucumbers that I am harvesting from the plants that grew from those seeds have large spines. What happened?
Answer: An F1 hybrid is a first generation hybrid, which means that the seeds are the result of crossbreeding between two different parent plants. The female parent is usually a gynoecious inbred, which will have only female flowers. The male parent will be a monoecious inbred, which has only male flowers. Plants grown for seed production must be planted and maintained in a way that pollen from another source can’t enter the plot. It could be that pollen from another cucumber plot was carried into the breeding plot by insects or wind. It could also be that the parents didn’t grow true to seed, having a male flower on the female parent plant, or a female flower on the male parent plant. Obviously, the genepool was mixed up somewhere along the way in the breeding process of the F1 hybrid cucumber seeds you bought. I would recommend letting the seed company know of your experience.
