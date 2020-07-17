Q: My squash plants are suddenly wilting, and I know they have had enough water. What do you think could be the problem and what can I do about it?
Answer: Often when a squash plant exhibits sudden wilting, it is due to an insect attack and sometimes a disease vectored by insects. It may be squash vine borer or perhaps an army of squash bugs or cucumber beetles vectoring disease organisms. For every squash bug that you see, there probably five that are hidden. To check for squash vine borer, look at the base of the squash plant. If you see a light orange material exuding from the stem, that plant is the victim of the squash borer. The squash vine borer damage squash through the chewing of four larval stages or instars. The adult squash vine borer is a clear-winged moth that is active during the day and can be seen feeding on the nectar of flowers. The female moth will lay single eggs on a stem, leaf stalks, leaves and flower buds at the very base of the plant. The eggs hatch in 10 to 14 days, and the larvae feed on the stem tissue and then move to the soil, where they pupate. This process can take up to 30 days. The moths emerge, and a second generation can go through its life cycle in the southern United States. What you can do to protect your squash plants from the squash vine borer is use lightweight row covers before bloom. Once flowers open, the row covers must be removed so that pollination can occur. Another cultural practice is to plant a trap crop to divert insect pressure from the main crop. The squash vine borer attacks both cultivated and wild cucurbits and a desirable trap crop would have large hollow stems, such as New England Hubbard squash. Check varieties for susceptibility to damage by squash vine borers. Be sure to keep soil pulled up over stems as the squash plants grow to promote root development, so that if the main stem is damaged, the plant still has roots which can nourish the plant. Squash varieties with long vines may continue to grow despite borer damage. Cut open borer entry holes in the stem with a knife. Then, remove the worm and pack moist earth around the stem. This is a more labor-intensive method. Sudden wilting of a squash or pumpkin vine can also be caused by squash bugs feeding on vines, which injures or severs the xylem vessels. Large numbers of squash bugs on single plants can cause wilting, too. Scout your squash and pumpkin plantings each day looking on the undersides of the leaves for the sign of eggs. The small eggs are 1/16th of an inch in size and are brown to brick red in color. They are laid in clusters of 12 to 20 eggs between leaf veins on the undersides of the leaves. The eggs hatch in 10-14 days. Remove and destroy vines and unused fruit after harvest to eliminate overwintering sites. Place shingles or boards near squash or pumpkin plants in spring or early summer to attract squash bugs. Then, collect and destroy the adult bugs that gather under the boards each morning.
Q: What is the best way to control tomato hornworms?
Answer: Tomato hornworms often blend in the plant, even though they are quite large. If you see a hornworm covered with small, white cottony looking ovals, leave it be. These are the cocoons of a beneficial wasp which will help you control pests in your garden. The braconid wasp, Cotesia congregatus has parasitized the hornworm and many beneficial parasitic wasps will emerge. For any hornworms that are not covered with the white cocoons, Handpick worms from plants during evening hours. The biorational pesticide Bacillus thuringiensis will be effective if sprayed when the worms are small. Dill planted next to tomatoes will serve as a preferred trap crop; handpick worms off the dill. Turning the soil in the fall will expose hornworm pupae to weather and predators.
