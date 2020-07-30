Q: I planted eggplant for the first time and now I am not sure when to harvest it. How do I know when the eggplants are ripe?
Answer: Eggplant can be harvested once it has reached sufficient size for your use. The skin should be shiny and uniform in color. The fruit is ripe when the side of the fruit is pressed slightly with the thumbnail and an indentation remains. There are Japanese varieties that produce small, white fruit and the more traditional purple varieties that can weigh up to a pound each. If the skin is dull looking, the seeds inside the fruit and the flesh inside will become pithy.
Q: How do you best protect vegetable gardens from birds, squirrels, groundhogs and other wildlife?
Answer It’s frustrating when wildlife finds the garden that you have put labor and expense into! Sometimes it seems that the pests are watching the garden as closely as you are and get to harvest the ripe produce before you can! There are three general ways to protect your vegetable garden from wildlife pests: repellents, exclusion, and reducing the pest population. Repellents are usually a mix of chemicals from plant extracts such as garlic and capsicum, sulfur materials, and a soap to make it stick. They may be purchased or formulated as a home remedy. Repellents are sprayed around the edges of the garden and must be reapplied after rain and heavy dews. Your method of exclusion depends on how many of the pests are preying on your garden. One squirrel is easier to manage than 10. Put a scarecrow out and move it every now and then. Bird netting can be put over the top and around individual plants in a small garden to exclude a few birds or squirrels. The netting must be secured at the base of the plant to keep any birds or squirrels from getting to the plants. For a greater population of pests, exclusion usually means a fence of some type. Electric fences work, but are not safe for back yard gardeners with lots of human activities near them. Deer fencing is relatively inexpensive and can be moved after the gardening season. The flexible deer fencing needs to be 7 feet tall to exclude deer. For groundhogs, bury hardware cloth 1 foot into the ground around the edge of the garden in addition to a 6-foot fence. Ground hogs dig and climb to get to yummy garden vegetables. Tie shiny objects like aluminum pie pans or old cds so that they flutter in the breeze. The movement of the reflected light will startle wildlife pests. Reducing the population of pests is also an option. Traps may be used; however, the pests must be released on property that you own. Depredation permits may be secured from the N.C. Wildlife Division for people who are experiencing damage to their property: https://www.ncwildlife.org/Problem-Wildlife/Wildlife-Damage-Control.
