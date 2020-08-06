Q: When is the time to plant fall vegetables?
Answer: Believe it or not, the time to plant fall vegetables will soon be here. The autumn equinox is not until Sept. 22, but it’s time to plant cool season vegetables beginning in mid-August. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, and kohlrabi are usually set out as transplants. Arugula, beets, carrots, kale, lettuces, mustard greens, onions, parsnip, radish, rutabaga, Swiss chard and turnips can all be directly seeded into the garden. The planting window for cool-season crops is from mid-August until mid-September. Garlic can be planted from September until November. If planted in the next week or so, there is even time to raise another round of green bush beans, squash, and cucumbers. Often pest pressure is high in the late summer, so take preventative action by removing old plant debris from the garden and scouting often for insects. Insect netting may be used over leafy greens, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower to protect them from insect pests like cabbage loopers and cabbage worms. Because leafy greens don’t need to be pollinated, the netting may remain in place throughout the season. The average first frost in our area is Oct. 15, with the first killing frost usually around the first week of November. Plan to use row cover to protect your garden and to extend your season of harvest and garden enjoyment. Here is a link to a planting calendar for central North Carolina: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/central-north-carolina-planting-calendar-for-annual-vegetables-fruits-and-herbs
Q: I am interested in growing Black cohosh. What is the best way to start this herb?
Answer: Black cohosh is a beautiful shade-loving medicinal herb that is native to the North American continent. The plant prefers rich, moist yet well-drained soil that is high in organic matter. In nature, the plant is found growing in part shade, but it will grow in full sun. It can be started from dividing the rhizome, a specialized type of root structure, or by planting seeds. Propagation of new plants from rhizome pieces produces a mature plant faster than propagating from seed. Separate the rhizomes in spring or fall by using a clean knife to cut vertical sections of the root structure in pieces that are 2 to 3 inches long with at least 1 bud. A mature rhizome will have about 15 buds, so you could start 15 plants from 1 rhizome. Plant the rhizome piece 4 inches deep with the bud facing upwards, leaving 2 inches of soil over the top. Mulch the planting area with 3 inches of shredded hardwood bark or leaf mulch. Maintain a mulch layer over the planting and water during dry periods. It takes three to five years for the roots to be ready for harvest and use when propagated by rhizome piece. Seeds may be collected in the fall and planted in prepared beds. Plant the seeds 1½ to 2 inches apart and ¼ inch deep. Cover the seeds with about 1 inch of mulch and keep them moist. The seeds benefit from the warm temperatures of the fall followed by the cold of winter. It could take up to two springs to stimulate germination of black cohosh seeds. Seeds may be planted in pots in the spring and then set out in the ground when the second set to true leaves have developed. Be sure to keep new plantings moist during the dry times of the year. Roots will be ready to harvest in about six years when you propagate black cohosh from seed.
