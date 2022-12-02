Homicide investigation: Man shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Winston-Salem man as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 6:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a man being shot in the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza, off Peters Creek Parkway, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, with multiple gunshots wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Money-Brown died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. expressed his condolences to Money-Brown’s family and friends.

“As always, a loss of life is a loss to our community,” Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information about Money-Brown's death can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-917-7114. Anonymous tips and photos can be texted to 336-920-8477.