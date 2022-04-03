Horoscope: April 3

Your birthday April 3: Take control. Be mindful of others and what they do, but don’t follow anyone without good reason. Ponder over what works for you and follow a path that offers insight, experience and a chance to fine-tune your skills and attributes. Strive for perfection and put everything in place. Look inward and change whatever needs an overhaul.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a breather and share memories with a loved one. A change of pace will help you decide your next move. Peace of mind is the goal, and making happy memories will be the way to reach it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Act in haste, and you’ll miss an opportunity. Spend more time discovering what life offers and what you can do with your attributes to gain ground or achieve the happiness you desire.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Know your worth and stick to your plan. You owe it to yourself to do what makes you look, feel and be your best. Don’t let a change someone makes steal your thunder or ruin your plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Rearrange your day to accommodate someone or something that can give you a chance to explore something new and exciting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Curb your habits and emotional responses. An intelligent approach to what others say or do will give you the edge you need to persuade people to see things your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pitch in and make things happen. A change will help you revamp your lifestyle, giving you more time to spend with loved ones. It’s time to look at life and what you want through a different lens.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Broaden your outlook, friendships and pastimes. Living within your means will ease stress and encourage you to enjoy life’s little pleasures, such as nature and other inexpensive marvels.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Check your emotions at the door and avoid getting into a debate with someone close to you. Be a good listener and offer unique suggestions. Be willing to compromise and share what you have to offer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Listen to sob stories, but don’t feel you have to cover for someone else’s mistake. Set practical standards and expectations, and be responsible for the outcome.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reminiscing will shed light on a situation you face. Don’t argue a moot point when it’s best to look at the big picture and focus on how best to reach your destination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Update your life to better reflect the direction you want to pursue. Make a focused effort to do the work yourself and avoid being put in a vulnerable position.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): You’ll crave change, but before you start the process, find out what’s required and follow proper protocol. How you handle bureaucracy will determine your success. Follow the rules and regulations.

