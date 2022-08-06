Horoscope: Aug. 7

Your birthday Aug. 7: Trust and believe in yourself. Don't rely on others to put your needs first. Take the initiative to support your actions mentally, physically and emotionally, regardless of what's happening around you. Take responsibility for your actions, but don't make excuses for your beliefs and concerns. It's up to you to set the standard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll send the wrong signal if you keep changing your mind. Don't discuss your plans until you are sure you want to follow through. Set a budget to ensure you can finish what you start.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take an energetic approach to the changes that will improve how you live, look and feel. A set health routine will give you the boost you need to surpass your expectations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll receive valuable input that helps reset your plans to ensure success. Having a broader view of the possibilities and a budget in place will put your mind at ease and encourage you to proceed.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Prepare to move forward with no strings attached. Eliminating a problem will free up opportunities that were not available earlier. Embrace what motivates you most. Romance is encouraged.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Show how passionate you are. Learn from experience, and you'll discover how to use your skills to get what you want. Improve your surroundings and entertain friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything in order and find out where you stand. An influx in cash will help you improve your living space. Romance will bring you closer to someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Be persistent and you'll reach your objective. Trust in your ability to get things done. The results will attract like-minded people, but only deal with those who have as much to offer in return.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Don't leave medical or financial issues up to someone else. Research and find solutions that align with the way you feel and what you are trying to resolve. Choose intelligence over emotions.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Experience what life has to offer. Socializing will bring you in contact with someone who can help you further your ambitions. A change at home will make your life easier if you use your imagination.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider the consequences before you engage in something for the thrill. Don't spend what you don't have or allow anyone to make decisions for you. Use your insight, skills and intelligence to avoid mistakes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Surround yourself with people who offer input that helps stabilize your position. Don't let your emotions generate doubt. Be realistic when figuring out what's possible. Self-improvement is favored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid joint expenses or ventures. Find a way to use your creative skills to bring in extra cash. Decluttering your space and selling what you no longer need will pay off.