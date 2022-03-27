 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscope

Horoscope: March 27

Your birthday March 27: You know how to play the game and get what you want. Don’t waste time on impulsive acts when you know timing and attention to detail will ensure your success. Leave nothing to chance. Set your sights on what you want and be relentless until you reach your destination.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Set yourself up for success. Attend events that provide insight into how to use your skills to make a difference. Make your mark by sharing your thoughts and following through with a plan.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to detail and how much things cost. Don’t get involved in something for the wrong reason or because of emotional influences. Put your energy into something that makes you happy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Rethink your strategy and prepare to make innovative inroads into something you want to pursue. Dedication, along with a pioneering attitude, will attract attention. Be aware of who is ready to help.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change of plans someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Turn things around by incorporating your attributes into something you love to do instead of taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Restlessness will surface and could lead you to jump into something prematurely. The plan someone offers will not work out for you. Do your own thing and avoid becoming someone’s gofer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid overspending. The time and effort you put into helping others will affect how much they are willing to do for you in return. Set out to make a difference, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Plan to have fun. Socializing will lift your spirits, and someone you encounter will encourage you to use your skills diversely. Personal growth, physical fitness and love are rising.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take time to digest what’s happening around you. Someone will offer lousy advice that can disrupt your living arrangements if you aren’t careful. Look for what works best for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Do whatever it takes to stabilize and secure what’s important to you. Back away from extravagant situations and people. Don’t follow others when the direction you take must suit your needs first.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want and need to achieve peace of mind and personal happiness. Take control, and head in a direction that makes you happy. Be true to yourself instead of pleasing someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Stay focused and put your time and effort into something that expands your mind and encourages you to take better care of yourself. Step away from people who don’t share your values.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Emotional spending won’t make you happy or pay the bills. Aim to lower stress by doing something that makes a difference. Don’t give anyone the upper hand. Equality will be necessary.

