Horoscope: May 15

Your birthday May 15: Take charge and control situations that can affect your professional or personal life. Protect against interference and being put in a compromising position. Have a plan ready to counter anyone trying to dictate or sway your opinion. Be resourceful and passionate about what you want and need to be healthy and happy. Do what's best for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pampering yourself or spending time with a loved one will help put things in perspective and give you insight into what matters most. Follow your heart and don't give up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Emphasize what you want to accomplish, and you'll receive input and help. Reach out to people with skills you can use to help you reach your objective. Don't make a spontaneous contribution.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Mix business with pleasure. Get together with people who share your concerns, interests and ambition. Call experts to help you sort through any particulars and shed light on your project.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Self-improvement projects will encourage you to trust and believe in yourself. Don't worry about what others do; follow your heart and do what's best for you. Romance is in the stars.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll pick up valuable information if you attend an event or get together with informative friends or relatives. A unique partnership looks inviting, and a personal change will be rewarding.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Discipline will pay off when a challenge comes your way. Don't hesitate to make last-minute changes if they will help you position yourself for success. A personal pick-me-up will fetch compliments.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don't limit what you can do because someone else is hostile or un-compromising. Plan your day according to what makes you happy and you'll discover you have even more options than you thought.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Fix up your surroundings, but do the work yourself. Don't go into debt or let extravagance take control. Sticking to a budget will ease stress. Romance is favored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Divide responsibilities appropriately, and you will get things done in record time. Call on those you know you can count on and reward them handsomely. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Think before agreeing to an offer. A bargain isn't worth it if you don't need what someone offers. Use your intelligence and finesse to weed out what isn't necessary. Protect your rights.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Go over every detail and put together a plan that suits your budget and time constraints. Organization and relying on your instincts will lead to success. Think big, but budget wisely.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be suspicious of people who keep changing their minds. Make decisions that will help you press forward and reach out to people who can help stabilize your life and enhance your prospects.

