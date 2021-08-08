Horoscope: Sunday, Aug. 8

Your birthday Aug. 8: Let situations unfold naturally, and wait for the right moment to do what's right and best for you. Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. Pay attention to detail and put in the time necessary to do things right the first time. Steady progress will get you where you want to go; impulsive action will hold you back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A commitment will help stabilize your life and open doors. A joint venture based on love, trust and equality will lead to better days ahead. Learn from sharing experiences with people you encounter

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Taking care of details to ensure nothing gets lost in translation will help you avoid setbacks. Honesty is the best policy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): An unexpected opportunity will unfold because you take the initiative to use what you do best to help yourself get ahead. Trust in your ability, and do your own thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): If you want to compete, you have to keep up and play the game strategically. Don't expect others to stick to the rules. Expect the unexpected, and do what's necessary.