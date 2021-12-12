Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 12

Your birthday Dec. 12: Let your passion rise to the surface this year, and you will see extraordinary results. Pursuing what moves you most will help you engage in difficult but necessary tasks to reach your goal. Embrace life wholeheartedly and stand up to controversy with conviction. Set high standards and refuse to let anyone stand in your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Pay attention to what’s going on at home. If you want to make improvements, be willing to do the work yourself. Decline an invitation if you feel the least bit uncertain about the risks involved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Aim for stability and security. Set a tight budget before you start home-improvement projects. Nurture a meaningful relationship. You will need to act if you want to make a difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Discipline and hard work will pay off. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Speak up and be honest. It’s essential to make clear what’s important to you and how you intend to move forward.