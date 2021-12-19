Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 19

Your birthday Dec. 19: Be open about your feelings, resolve unfinished business and look to the future with opti-mism. Take responsibility for the past and prepare for new beginnings. Salvage what you can and know enough to let go of what no longer works for you. It’s your life, and the decisions you make will shape what’s to come.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Initiate what you want to pursue, or at least put a strategy in place. Rethink what you’ve done, and you’ll come up with improvements that suit your needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts, and a positive shift will take place. Getting along with the people you share expenses with will make your life easier. A direct approach to who is responsible for what will put your mind at ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Get involved in activities you can enjoy with friends or family. Express your feelings and intentions, and you’ll receive helpful feedback, which will cut costs and give you hope.